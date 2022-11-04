Piper Sandler Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $47.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.