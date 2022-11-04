Roth Capital Boosts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $139.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE NSP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,864 shares of company stock worth $10,231,244. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

