Barclays Trims Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Target Price to $43.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.69. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $52,340,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 198.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 668,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

