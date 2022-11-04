Morgan Stanley Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $14.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

