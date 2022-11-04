Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.