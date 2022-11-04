Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 467,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,073.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
RKT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.