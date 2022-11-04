Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 467,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,073.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

RKT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

