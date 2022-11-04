TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,374 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,005,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.79 million, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

