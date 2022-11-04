Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

