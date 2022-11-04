TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Employers worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Price Performance

Employers Announces Dividend

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.