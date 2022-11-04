TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

LVS stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.