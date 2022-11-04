NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.