NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

