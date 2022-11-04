The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $230,490.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,011,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,204,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $81,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

Shares of TOIIW stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

