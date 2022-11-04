Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.