Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 360.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EQNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.22.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
