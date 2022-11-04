Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
