Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

