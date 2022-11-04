Credit Suisse Group Raises Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Price Target to CHF 54

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

