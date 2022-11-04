Credit Suisse Group Raises Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Price Target to CHF 54

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
