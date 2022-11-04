The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.43.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 25.68.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,159,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,907. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.