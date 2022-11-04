Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.18.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

