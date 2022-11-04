Morgan Stanley Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $124.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.37.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 428.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

