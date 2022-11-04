Citigroup Boosts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $23.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,710 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

