Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.37.

Global Payments Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

