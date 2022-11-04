JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of JELD opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

