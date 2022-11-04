HC Wainwright Boosts Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $2.75

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Read More
