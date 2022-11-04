Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABR opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,211,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

