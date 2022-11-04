Citigroup Cuts Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $13.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

