Citigroup Cuts Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $13.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Costamare Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.
Costamare Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Costamare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Recommended Stories
