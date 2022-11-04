Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.56 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.62% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,533,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.61.

