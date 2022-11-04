Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

