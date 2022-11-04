Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,725 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after buying an additional 359,994 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.