TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,520 shares of company stock worth $5,382,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

