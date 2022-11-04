TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Marten Transport worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.3 %

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

