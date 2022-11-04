Stephens Inc. AR Has $227,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Flex were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,410 shares of company stock worth $4,888,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Flex



Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

