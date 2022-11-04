TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
