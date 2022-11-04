TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $485.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.61 and a 200-day moving average of $499.35. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.