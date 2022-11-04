New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,831,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

NGD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

