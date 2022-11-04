TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $18,916,333. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

