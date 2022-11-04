TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,221,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.69.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.