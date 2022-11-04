Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,812 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Maximus were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Maximus by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maximus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maximus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Maximus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

