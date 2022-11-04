Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $40.60

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -334.93 and a beta of 0.27. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

