Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Okta were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.15 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

