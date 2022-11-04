Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

