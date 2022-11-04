Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

