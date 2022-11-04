Stephens Inc. AR Buys 435 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $172.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

