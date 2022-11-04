Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

