David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $24,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,681.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

CPSI stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

