Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,690 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SOTK stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of -0.13. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SOTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

