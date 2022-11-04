Hussein Mecklai Sells 252 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $2,323,020.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $33,844.02.
- On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $45,656.43.
Impinj Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $110.96 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $119.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
