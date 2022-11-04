Garrison Huang Acquires 1,915,913 Shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang bought 1,915,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,402.35 ($23,637.89).

Harris Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Get Harris Technology Group alerts:

About Harris Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. It is involved in the online retail of IT products and consumer electronics. The company sells its products through own eCommerce site ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Catch, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.