Garrison Huang Acquires 1,915,913 Shares of Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang bought 1,915,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,402.35 ($23,637.89).
Harris Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
About Harris Technology Group
Read More
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Harris Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.