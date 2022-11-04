TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,576.30 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $31,576.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,074,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,662.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

