Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00.
PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
