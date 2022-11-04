Robert Strobo Sells 16,201 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $268,688.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PaySign Stock Performance

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 194.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 265,517.2% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

