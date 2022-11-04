James T. Sperduto Sells 207 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

